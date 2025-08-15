Jacklyn "Jackie" Gise Bezos, mother of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has died at 78, according to her family.

She passed away on Thursday at her home in Miami after a years-long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, surrounded by her family.

Jeff, 61, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "After a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad. I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever."

He reflected on her early life, noting that she became a mother at just 17 years old.

Jackie welcomed Jeff in 1964 with his biological father, Ted Jorgensen, and raised him largely on her own after their divorce, PageSix said.

"That couldn't have been easy, but she made it all work," Jeff shared. He praised her for "pouncing on the job of loving me with ferocity" and later welcoming his stepfather, Miguel "Mike" Bezos, into their lives in 1968.

The couple went on to have two more children, Christina and Mark.

Jeff Bezos' Mother Remembered for Legacy of Love and Giving

Jackie was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2020, a progressive illness that ranks as the second most common type of dementia after Alzheimer's and can affect memory, reasoning, and physical movement.

Beyond her role as a mother and grandmother, Jackie was deeply involved in philanthropy.

She co-founded the Bezos Family Foundation, which supports education and research initiatives, and maintained a strong partnership with Seattle's Fred Hutch Cancer Center.

Her efforts helped advance breakthrough immunotherapy treatments for cancer.

In an obituary released by the Foundation, Jackie was honored for her unwavering advocacy, compassion for others, and refusal to settle for the ordinary.

It also reflected on her later years as a peaceful closing to a life defined by resilience, determination, kindness, and service.

Jackie also played a pivotal role in her son's career. In 1995, she invested nearly $250,000 to help Jeff launch Amazon — a decision that would help shape one of the world's most influential companies.

According to US Magazine, tributes poured in following the announcement. Jeff's fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, wrote, "We will miss her SO much. Love you."

Actress Sharon Stone, model Naomi Campbell, actor Antonio Banderas, and model Miranda Kerr also shared condolences.