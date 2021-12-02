Meghan Markle won her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspapers!

The ruling was challenged by Associated Newspapers in the Court of Appeal, which held a hearing last month. Senior judge Geoffrey Vos dismissed the appeal, telling the court on Thursday that the Duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the contents of the letter. Those contents were personal and private, and they were not topics of "justifiable public concern.

"Meghan claimed the verdict was "a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," and she chastised the publisher for treating the lawsuit like "a game with no rules."

She continued by saying that "What matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create."

Back in October 2019, Meghan Markle sued The Mail for publishing a private letter addressed to her dad asking him to refrain from speaking to the media. A couple of her friends gave false accounts in their interviews regarding the content of the letter. Thomas Markle, the Duchess' father was slammed. He told the media that he was heartbroken over the matter.

Meghan claimed that the move compromised on her right to privacy by disclosing her sentiments for a man she had grown estranged from, while 'The Mail' reasoned that her father had a right to defend himself against criticism, using the letter as evidence. Their lawyers even questioned Meghan's allegation that the letter was intended just for her father to view. The verdict marks an end to a two-year ordeal in which Meghan's private conversations were leaked and she was forced to fight for her friends' privacy even as she suffered a miscarriage and feared losing a second baby. In February, the duchess won, but the publisher appealed in April.

Meghan was forced to apologize in November after the same aide who famously accused her of bullying in October 2018 handed up her private communications to the court. The messages and emails proved she lied to the court in court documents claiming she didn't work with the authors of the biography Finding Freedom. They also revealed she was aware the letter to Thomas Markle may be leaked to the public and wrote it so the world would know the truth if it was released.

According to a BBC analyst, this win can be transformative.

In the past, royals would have been terrified of having their private correspondence read aloud in a courtroom or having their testimony scrutinized for unpleasant headlines in the witness box.

However, in this case, the judges concentrated on the letter of the law, rather than other burgeoning concerns involving the royals and the media. This is a good thing.

There was a violation of privacy in this case since the court ruled that the duchess' life is indisputable public interest, but it doesn't make her property.

