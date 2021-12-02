Say it ain't so! Rumors that BTS may need to go on hiatus in 2022 due to members being forced to enlist in South Korea's mandatory military service. Despite South Korea's Parliament passing what's been termed the "BTS law," which allowed BTS' oldest member, "Worldwide Handsome" Jin to defer military service due to BTS' work in "helping spread or elevate the country's cultural influence around the world," Variety reveals that Jin may not be able to "delay conscription before the end of 2022."

In Variety's report, it alleges that Jin, J-Hope, and RM have sold close to 32,000 shares in HYBE Corporation, their management company, to gain some capital before enlisting. The sale would have earned the three BTS members a combined $8.4 million USD. Prior to the introduction of the BTS law, all able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve mandatory military service for a period of 20 months before they turn 28 years old, oftentimes interrupting their careers or education to do so. Previous prominent K-Pop boybands that had to deal with hiatuses in their careers due to mandatory military service have been Big Bang, Super Junior, and 2PM.

As one of South Korea's global ambassadors for K-Pop and a group that has appeared before prestigious organizations like the U.N., BTS serving mandatory military service would be a huge blow to their efforts spreading K-Pop abroad and to their dedicated ARMY fanbase.

Speaking of meeting with ARMY, BTS recently wrapped up their first in-person live concerts at LA's SoFi Stadium. However, due to South Korea's increased COVID-19 health restrictions put in place after the detection of the Omicron variant, BTS will be unable to appear at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) awards show in Seoul since they will have to quarantine for 10 days after re-entering the country. What unfortunate news!

Perhaps, BTS will have to make a virtual appearance, such as what they did for the 2021 Asia Artist Awards, which took place Thursday, December 2, 2021. At the awards show, the K-Pop superstars won the Grand Prize for Billboard's longest-charting song "Butter" and the U+ Idol Live Popularity Award Male Group Award by pulling in 1,153,163 votes.

Other notable winners at the Asia Artist Awards included "Squid Game" actors Lee Jung-jae, Heo Sung-tae, and Jung Ho-yeon, "Hellbound" actors Yoo Ah-in and Ryu Kyung-soo, and K-Pop acts like Stray Kids, Aespa, NCT 127, Seventeen, ITZY, and NU'EST, with the last group winning the Best Achievement Achievement Award that celebrated their 10-year career.

Currently, we have no news confirming whether BTS needs to report for mandatory military service by 2022. While we understand that enlisting is a great honor and that the members have professed a desire to serve their country, we're also waiting with bated breath whether one of our favorite K-Pop groups might be gone soon.

