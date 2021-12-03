Kelly Clarkson is resuming her dating life two months after being formally proclaimed single.

After her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was confirmed, she was said to be anxious to go back on the field. They had been married for six years when it came to an end in June 2020.

OK! magazine received information from a source close to the situation. Clarkson's intentions have been published in a magazine, but she has yet to make a real connection.

"There's been no spark at all," they revealed.

When she was younger, the mother of two had no problem meeting guys, but now things are different.

The insider said, "it's a whole different game now that Kelly's a huge star and has a family."

Unfortunately for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" presenter Kelly Clarkson, her ex-husband is claimed to have no trouble attracting women, and she is believed to be "envious."

While the "Since U Been Gone" singer is apparently refusing to join a dating app, she has asked her pals to set her up secretly. It does, however, end in failure.

The insider added, "She's getting more frustrated by the day. All she wants is somebody to have a good time with and a little romance in her life."

Kelly Clarkson 'Resents' Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock was based on "irreconcilable differences."

She also claims to have been exploited by her ex-husband as a result of her celebrity and enormous wealth.

Another insider revealed to the outlet, "She could no longer trust Brandon, and she felt that Brandon was just using her for her money and lifestyle."

"She had tremendous resentment toward him."

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock NOT Spending Christmas Together

The former power couple fought in a bitter divorce, but it all came to an end when "The Voice" coach Adam Levine refused to "play nice" with Blackstock.

With Christmas approaching, Blackstock is reportedly pushing his ex-wife to put their differences aside and spend the holidays with their two children, Remington and River Rose.

Clarkson, on the other hand, has "no desire to be on friendly terms with him."

Clarkson was given full custody of their two children during their divorce, and the court handling the case dismissed Blackstock's plea to have their prenuptial agreement nullified.

As a result, the former "American Idol" contestant was allowed to keep what was rightfully hers, including the opulent Montana property where she and her spouse lived during their divorce.

