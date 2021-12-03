Jennifer Aniston apparently wants to revive her relationship with John Mayer, despite the fact that they broke up years ago.

The former "Friends" star is already planning how to rekindle her romance with the "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer.

Jennifer wants to get back together with the singer-songwriter since she still likes him, and because she is also unmarried, she doesn't see anything wrong with doing so, according to Globe magazine.

"John is leading this ultra-healthy lifestyle right now, and he's thanking Jen's recommendations for being a large part of it," a source told the magazine.

"She's eager to help, but what she truly wants is John," they continued. She's always maintained that John is the one who has had the most impact on her life. She enjoys no-strings-attached pleasure."

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer reportedly split up due of their age difference, which became a major issue in their relationship, according to many sources.

Jennifer, according to John, didn't comprehend what he was interested in previously.

After several years, the singer of "Slow Dancing In A Burning Room" is said to have grown and understood that he's ready for the type of love that the blonde beauty can provide.

According to the insider, it's only a matter of time until they reconcile.

John has been invited to the "Murder Mystery" star's Christmas party, where "he'll be treated like a VIP," according to the insider.

The couple is also claimed to be "talking and messaging a lot, and Jen's secretly hoping it'll lead to more," according to the report.

The Facts Behind the Claims

However, the magazine's article regarding Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer rekindling their romance should be taken with a grain of salt because it lacks credibility.

Neither of them said anything about getting back together.

Jennifer Aniston's Current Boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston was rumored to be dating David Schwimmer in August, but it turned out to be a rumor.

During their time on "Friends," they admitted to having a serious crush on each other.

However, nothing came of it.

Jennifer Aniston admitted in September that she is ready to be in a relationship again because it is the appropriate time, but she is currently enjoying her single life.

There is currently no information regarding Jennifer's boyfriend.

