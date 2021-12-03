Sorry, Khloe Kardashian, but Tristan Thompson appears to be at it again. Is he attempting to follow in the footsteps of Nick Canon?

According to the Daily Mail, the basketball player is ready to become a father for the third time, this time with a woman from Houston who claims she became pregnant following their brief romance.

But it appears that the woman isn't just looking for attention; she also wants Tristan to pay child support. She also relies on the 30-year-old to help her pay for her pregnancy-related medical bills.

Maralee Nichols, the lady, claims she is set to give birth today, December 3.

She said that the baby was conceived in Houston in March, while Tristan was in town for his 30th birthday celebrations.

Tristan admitted to having intercourse with the lady multiple times at the hotel and even met up with her earlier, promising him a birthday surprise, which he apparently knew "meant birthday sex."

If Maralee's chronology is correct, Tristan Thompson was still dating Khloe Kardashian when he and the baby mom hooked up, according to TMZ.

It's unclear how long their relationship lasted, but the basketball player claims it was merely a one-night stand.

Maralee, on the other hand, refutes his accusations, claiming that they had been dating for roughly five months before hooking up in March.

According to court docs obtained by the outlet, "Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities."

Khloe celebrated with Tristan on his birthday and even shared a sentimental Instagram post on the same day, saying, "Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I'm thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything."

As previously reported, Tristan and Khloe broke up in June, shortly after Sydney Chase made allegations that she and True Thompson's dad also hooked up.

Since they have called it quits, Khloe and Tristan continue to co-parent their daughter and have been seen publicly supporting each other.

Tristan also has a four-year-old son with model Jordan Craig.

