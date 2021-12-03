Prince William was more private with his dating life before he got married to Kate Middleton; he reportedly dated a few women while attending college. However, new claims emerged alleging that the Duke of Cambridge also had a connection to Britney Spears and Lauren Bush.

According to Fox News, author Christopher Andersen recently released his new book "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," where he revealed some of the Prince's secrets.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Andersen claims that the future monarch and the pop star "tried to get together back when they were young."

Aside from Spears, it is said that he also had a "cyber relationship" with Lauren Bush, niece of former President George W. Bush."

However, despite their connection, the best-selling author clarified that the relationship never came to fruition.

"There may have been phone conversations, but I don't recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period," he said.

Britney Spears did hint at her connection with the Duke of Cambridge as she previously said in a 2002 interview that they exchanged e-mails for a while.

"He was supposed to come and see me somewhere, but it didn't work out," she said.

At the time of this writing, Prince William has not publicly commented on the matter.

What Does the Royal Family Think of Christopher Andersen's Claims?

Per the outlet, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said they never comment on "these sort of books."

On the other hand, Kensington Palace refused to comment on the issue.

As reported by the outlet, a spokesperson who spoke to the New York Post said the story is mere fiction, and they refused to comment more on the matter.

Andersen remains firm with his claims as he mentioned that he has been tending to sources over the last five decades.

Prince William's Previous Relationships

Before Kate Middleton, the Duke reportedly had a relationship with Davina Duckworth-Chad in the late 90s.

According to the Evening Standard, the two spent a cruise trip together in 1999 with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The rumored couple's relationship didn't end on a sad note as they remained cordial to each other; Duckworth-Chad even attended his wedding in 2011.

Other women who became a part of his dating life include Olivia Hunt, Rose Farquhar, Carly Massy-Birch, Jecca Craig, and more.

He later found the love of his life as he started dating the Duchess of Cambridge in 2003 while they were attending the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

