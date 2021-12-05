Madonna slams 50 Cent for making light of her raunchy Instagram posts and mocking her by posting memes about it. 50 cent apologized after being called out.

Madonna posted sultry and raunchy photos on her instagram page that almost got taken down last week. The photos got tons of negative comments including 50 cent's. He expressed his displeasure by saying "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do 'Like A Virgin' at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old ass up."

This statement drove Madonna mad which led her to post a scathing message on her instagram story for the rapper. She posted a 2003 photo of them together with a caption saying 50 cent is just jealous he wont look as good as her when he's reached her age. She then called him out for trying to be a fake friend and talking smack about her. She dissed him by saying that he is humiliating others to get some form of attention for his career to thrive.

The singer had previously chastised 50 Cent for retweeting disparaging images depicting her bottom as she climbed beneath a bed. 50 Cent also re-posted a photo of Madonna that compared her to the Wicked Witch of the East from The Wizard of Oz, photoshopping her legs and behind beneath a house in a moment from the 1939 film. 50 cent apologized by saying that he didn't wanna hurt Madonna's feelings and would like to stop the fight as he didn't 'benefit' from this. He hopes that she would accept his apology.

The original instagram picture of Madonna was taken down as her nipples were visible. According to Instagram, Madonna violated the nudity rules that's why the photo was flagged.

Madonna posted the same photos again but covered her nipple with a heart emoji She clapped back at Instagram by shading the app on how 'astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman's body to be shown except a nipple.'

This isn't the first time that the rapper was called out for mocking fellow artists. Back in 2020, the star has posted a couple of losy memes to mock Megan Thee Stalion after she claims that Tory Lane shot her. In 2018, he poked fun of Ashanto for having a low volume of ticket sales which resulted to a show cacellation. He was known to be a bully when he criticied Jasa Pinkett Smith for having an affair while being married to Will Smith.

