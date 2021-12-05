Tiger Woods is one of the best golf players of all time, but he needed to take his time off his favorite sport after his devastating accident to recover from his injuries. However, one report suggests that the athlete isn't playing golf again over a devastating reason; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the "Spots Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year" is retiring from golfing. Although the athlete was recently seen playing his favorite sport in recent months, insiders insist that he's ready to bury his competition career.

Almost a year after being involved in a tragic car accident, the golfer reportedly deals with unimaginable pain.

The insider revealed that Woods is in "bad shape and has pain all the time." Despite trying his best to cover up his true feelings, he's having difficulty containing them.

In addition, the World Golf champion is reportedly undergoing "grueling" physical therapy as part of his recovery process. He's also playing in his private golfing course in Florida as a pastime.

However, whenever he takes a few swings, the source said he "suffers for it the rest of the day."

Now, Woods is having a hard time accepting the reality that things would never be the same again.

"The chronic pain is making his life a misery," the source noted.

The Truth About Tiger Woods' Recovery

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims by pointing out a few inconsistencies from the story.

The outlet mentioned that it's true that Woods is taking his time off from golfing, but he appears to be doing great as they described it as a "miraculous recovery."

Furthermore, the outlet noted that there's no substantial evidence to prove that Woods is suffering from immense pain.

Aside from that, the rumor regarding his retirement is also false, as some golf experts previously revealed that the athlete could compete again in the future once he fully recovered.

In earlier reports, the PNC reserved a spot for the golfer if he accepts the invitation to compete before 2021 ends.

Analyst Brandel Chamblee also speculated that he would compete with his son in the famed golfing championship.

