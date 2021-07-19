Another "Billboard All Kill" has been made as BTS tops the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the eighth week with their newest single, "Permission To Dance," premiered on July 9.

The K-pop group has bagged numerous titles and became the "first act in history" in the Billboard Charts as "Butter" passed the baton to "Permission To Dance" with 15.9 million U.S. streams and sold 140,100 downloads in the week ending July 15.

The official Twitter account of Billboard Charts revealed their list of "Billboard Hot 100 Top 10," Global 200 Top 10," and "The Global Excl. U.S. Top 10" all afternoon of July 19, which has BTS' "Permission to Dance" at the top, as well as their second English track, "Butter."

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 24, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 19, 2021

And now, their new song is added to the list of BTS' achievements that became No. 1 hit for Hot 100, along with: "Dynamite," "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) w/ Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo," "Life Goes On," and "Butter." According to Billboard, this new record earns the group the first act to replace themselves at No. 1 since Drake in 2018.

Fans Calls Out American Award Shows For Adjusted Categories?

Just after Billboard publicized their new chart, fans went on Twitter to celebrate by trending #PermissionToDanceNo1OnHot100, which was followed by BTS' official account that humbly thanked their fans for this new record shared with the world.

However, aside from the congratulatory messages, fans have also expressed their thoughts suspecting award shows for their categories that keep on adjusting every year.

One Twitter user said, "Billboard removing top social artist. vmas removing best group category." The Korean septet has been bagging the "Top Social Artist" award from BBMAs since 2017 and the "Best Group" category from VMAs since 2019.

Billboard removing top social artist. vmas removing best group category 🤔 — 💃 (@btsvoque) July 19, 2021

Another user also mentioned that the BRIT Awards have also removed the "Best International Group" category.

Chart Data on Twitter, an account that touches on the music scene's happenings, has released a post regarding a confirmation from Billboard that the VMAs will not include the "Best Group" category. Later on, after the backlash from fans, the VMAs updated that they will still present the award this year.

…and GUYS chill, we’re still doing Best Group! pic.twitter.com/O5dwX3Twhq — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 19, 2021

Update: VMAs have confirmed 'Best Group' will be awarded this year. https://t.co/5slcjIblgF — chart data (@chartdata) July 19, 2021



GRAMMYs Also Suspected For Banning Sales Figures

The Recording Academy's biggest award show was also added to the list. The fans also expressed their continued disappointment as The Recording Academy recently announced that they "banned the use of chart numbers & sales figures in FYC ads by companies hoping for Grammy nominations."

So chart figures can't be used anymore to promote for Grammys but gifts are still there . I'm not saying anything but ... pic.twitter.com/NzeNekYSEK — Nicolle⁷ 🤠 (@EgosShadow7) July 16, 2021

More Twitter users went on this tweet by saying that in exchange, "packed gifts" are acceptable instead as a way to give acts their nominations.

BUT RECEIVING GIFTS AND UNDER THE TABLE NEGOTIATIONS IS ILLEGALLY OKAY ? Grammys be losing its existence. https://t.co/kiXpM73C0i — AMI⁷||𝙴𝚙𝚒𝚙𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚢𝚜'𝚜 𝙱𝚕𝚞𝚎𝚜𝚒𝚍𝚎 🏖️ (@724148A140503) July 16, 2021

A lot have already gone on social media and still stood to their point that Grammys have lost its relevance and been labeled as "trash" for the music industry, even though it is a part of the 3 Big Music Award shows in America.

This issue has proven that the BTS Fans would stand against prejudice and give justice to the group's music despite being a representative from South Korea.

