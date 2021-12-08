This year, the royal family has been through a lot after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals, Prince Andrew's legal woes, and Queen Elizabeth II's health problems. However, despite their struggles, Kate Middleton remains hopeful and gives a ray of light in her speech in which she opened up about staying together in tough times.

According to Express UK, the Duchess of Cambridge recently hosted a Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, in which she delivered a heart-warming speech for the attendees.

At the beginning of her address, Middleton shined a light on the "countless and previously unimaginable challenges" of the COVID-19 pandemic, which took the lives of many people, placed the frontline "under immeasurable pressure," and "heart-wrenching isolation" from loved ones.

Despite the public's challenges over the past two years, Middleton said everyone witnessed how communities came together to support the people who needed help the most.

The Duchess then talked about being separated from one another, saying everyone was reminded how human connection could be powerful among the people.

"Just how much we need one another. And how loving and feeling a sense of belonging to one another can provide comfort in tough times," she added.

Elsewhere in her speech, Middleton seemingly referenced the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by stressing "the importance of simply being together."

"Christmas is a time when we can reflect on the past, listen to one another, focus on the relationships that nurture us and build our resilience, so we can look forward to a brighter shared future," the Duchess added.

Prince William was also present in the event aside from Middleton, who sported an all-red dress paired with a clutch and a pair of stilettos.

The Duchess accessorized her holiday look with earrings lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen Mother once owned the accessory.

The latest speech comes after rumors circulating about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the United Kingdom over the Holiday season.

At the time of this writing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not publicly confirmed whether they're coming home for the holidays or not.

The service, titled "Together at Christmas," will air on December 24 on ITV. A-list musicians also performed in the event like Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis.

