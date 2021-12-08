Actor John Goodman recently flaunted his new physique on "The Freak Brothers" premiere red carpet at Fred Segal on Monday, December 6.

Goodman apparently lost 200 pounds, donned in a pair of jeans, an orange V-neck sweater, and a sports coat. And during his visit, he posed for photos with co-stars Pete Davidson and Blake Anderson.

According to Page Six, the 69-year-old actor began his transformation in 2007. He "continued to yo-yo" and decided to change his lifestyle entirely, beginning to hover around 400 pounds.

On His Longtime Routine

The "10 Cloverfield Lane" star also got interviewed by ABC back in 2017, admitting a routine he did in the "old days." "I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he said. "This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore."

The celeb's weight was said to fluctuate for years, and during that time of the interview, he revealed that he had a new approach.

Goodman reportedly adopted a Mediterranean-style diet featuring meals that focuses on fish, olive oil, vegetables, nuts, and fruit. Other than the diet, he also took on a personal trainer and improved his exercise routine, going through at least 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day, plus an elliptical bicycle and treadmill playing a "big part" in his training.

His Process In Weight Loss

The publisher also reported that Goodman initially debuted his 100-pound weight loss during the "Trumbo" premiere in 2015. "It was basically just portion control and 'I don't need it,'" the actor said in an interview with AARP in 2018. "I was just shoving everything into my mouth."

He also spilled that he has been sober since 2007, which led to focusing on a healthier lifestyle.



John Goodman played Roseanne Barr's underemployed husband, Dan, on the 90s classic sitcom "Roseanne." He recently played the lead in "The Conners" spin-off along with most of the original cast aside from Barr.

The star earned a Golden Globe award for his role in the 2018 reboot of the show.

