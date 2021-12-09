One royal expert believes that Prince Harry's relationship with his father, Prince Charles, could still be saved before the Duke releases his awaited memoir in the coming year.

It was reported via Express that host Christina Garibaldi said through the "Royally Us" podcast, the father and son were recently talking against following months of fallout. However, many issues need to be "ironed out" before the upcoming memoir is made to be published.

During the press release, Prince Harry promised to tell "accurate and wholly truthful" stories in his tell-all book, set to be released in late 2022. Aside from being honest with his book, the article also spoke about its possibility to "whack the family with a raft of further allegations" by the Duke.

Prince Charles and Prince Harry Connectivity

The host claimed in the show, "It appears that Prince Charles and Prince Harry may be opening the lines of communication."

Apart from that, she noted information from a source that "they are speaking" after a period of turbulence between the royal pair.



But, despite reconciling through this recent communication, Garibaldi added that the pair still has "a lot of issues to work through."

The royal family has been in a rocky situation ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke about life and the people in the palace during interviews. And one of those includes a bombshell talk between the couple and Oprah Winfrey.

In one interview with the Armchair Expert's podcast, Prince Harry accused his family of "genetic suffering" that he got from The Queen and the late Prince Philip.

READ ALSO: Prince Charles Struggling With His Health? Royal Stressed While Waiting For His Time To Be Crowned [Report]

While in other interviews, he suggested his father, Prince Charles, was "trapped" in the Royal Family. During Royally US last episode, royal author Christopher Anderson voiced that the pair have not been in contact for "about 18-months," following the Duke of Sussex's departure from the Royal Family.

Speculations were made as well by royal expert Christine Ross suggesting that new arrivals could "signal a sea-change" in relations and aid in the mending of broken ties. Ross theorized, "New baby's can often lead to olive branches to strengthen old family relationships," per mentioned source.

However, "I am not sure we are going to see any joint engagements anytime soon. But hopefully, they are talking and at least start to mend those [rifts]."

Garibaldi replied, jokingly, that relations could get back on track "until Harry's book comes out."

At which point she joked, "Then we will probably be back at square one!"

READ MORE: Kate Middleton Creates One Big Step For Live Christmas Carol: Duchess Becomes The First Royal To Do This For Special Event