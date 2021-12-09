Princess Charlene's father gave an alarming update about the royal princess' health status.

Prince Albert and his family have been alert due to Princess Charlene's health issues. Fortunately, they got to hold of her again last month after the royal stayed in South Africa for six months straight.

However, the worries did not stop there as the royal's father, Michael Wittstock, recently spoke the truth about his daughter's battles.

Speaking with South Africa's YOU Magazine, Wittstock revealed that the royal princess remains confined at a private clinic outside Monaco since she is in "a very vulnerable" condition. Per the patriarch, Princess Charlene used to swim 20 km a day. Thus, he knows she will get through her health issues.

Although Princess Charlene returned to her family already, she was forced to cancel her appearance at Monaco's National Day Ceremony. Prince Albert said she left again to seek further medical care.

Meanwhile, Wittstock and his wife, Lynnette, reportedly could not visit her due to the COVID-19 protocols.



"[There are] our ages-we have to be very careful. I also didn't want to possibly infect her because she'd been through so many medical procedures and was vulnerable. We spoke regularly on the phone and I speak with the twins," he went on.

Prince Albert Breaks Silence On Princess Charlene's Status

Prince Albert of Monaco previously confirmed that his wife entered a medical facility again after returning from South Africa.

In an interview with People, he disclosed that his wife looked well in the first few hours. However, they all noticed that something was off after a few moments. He then addressed that the royal princess' absence has nothing to do with their marriage. In fact, they reportedly do not have any problems within their relationship.

Per the prince, Princess Charlene's state is a result of several factors that are all private matters.

"She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life," he went on.

Amid the diagnosis speculations, he revealed that the issue is not COVID nor cancer. For what it's worth, the princess underwent corrective surgery following her previous ENT procedure. Unfortunately, she stayed for a long time due to the infection after undergoing surgery.

