Alec Baldwin's wife broke her silence on the actor's long-time battle with PTSD long before the "Rust" shooting incident happened.

While both Alec and Hilaria deleted their Twitter accounts after the actor's interview, the actress remained vocal about her husband's state through Instagram. Most recently, she shared a story about how he has been suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for years.

Alec Baldwin Suffering From PTSD

On her Instagram Stories, Hilaria answered the question of whether they have people creating drama in their lives. She particularly targeted the tabloids, media, and paparazzi who contributed to the several damaging stories about Alec and their family.

"We oftentimes have people creating news stories about us. My husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's not from what just happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very very very long time," she explained.

She also said that she reached the place where she already got tired of not speaking out whenever people try to poke at her husband.

READ ALSO: Princess Charlene's Health Deteriorating? Royal's Father Reveals She's In Vulnerable State

Meanwhile, she shared another shocking clip featuring staff from a news outlet that has been reportedly trying to tear down their family. According to Hilaria, the man's eyes lit up when they saw them in the city. He attempted to talk to Hilaria and Alec before pointing his camera at them despite the matriarch pleading for him to walk away.

At one point in the video, the news outlet's staff continuously bombarded Alec with questions, "Mr. Baldwin, what brings you to the New York City?" and "Did you really not pull the trigger?"

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin Receive Support After Incident

After Hilaria uploaded the video, the couple received support from their close friends and families and called out the man who "harassed" them.

Monica Fonseca wrote, "Oh lord. When he's asked "who is here"... such a whatever kind of question just to do what he really wanted to. My answer to this men: the only one that was there... the one we can see in the video is an ID*OT harassing a woman."

"Wow. That's just disgusting. I hope you guys get a bodyguard," Robert Sturman commented.

Meanwhile, Baldwin also left a statement, saying his followers should be ready for his new book about cancel culture. The actor did not reveal more details about it, but it seems like he would speak his story once again.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres Divorcing Portia de Rossi? Famed Couple Having Worst Days Because Of THIS