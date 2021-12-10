This new teaser has us seeing double!

The Matrix Resurrections, the highly anticipated newest installment of The Matrix franchise has just released a new teaser clip. While the first teaser trailer left us with very little to go off of (aside from unbridled excitement), this newest teaser clip gives us more! By "more" we mean that we see not one Morpehus, but two! Neo, who is played by Keanu Reeves, is led into a room by Bugs, who is played by Jessica Henwick, where he meets Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II while footage of Laurence Fishburne's original Morpheus is projected on the wall. The projection plays the iconic scene where Morpehus says, "It's all about set and setting," when explaining the Matrix. This time around, however, the physically present Morpheus chimes in saying, "Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia." Isn't that why we're all here?



The nostalgia, which several films successfully capitalize on, is definitely a factor here, but there is so much more than meets the eye. The passing through the various portals we see in this quick teaser harken back to the prominent Alice in Wonderland motif we saw in the original trailer. The passing through different portals, into different worlds with strange creatures is a callback to Carroll if we've ever seen one. With only one minute of content, we are already finding ourselves down the rabbit hole of the Matrix once again.

The Matrix Resurrections will premiere on December 22, 2021. Nothing quite like questioning the reality and stability of the world to get you into the Christmas spirit!