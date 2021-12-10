A royal specialist has warned that Prince Harry's rumored feud with his father, Prince Charles, is only going to become worse. Harry stated in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that his father had cut him off financially when he left the royal family.

While Harry's recent assertion that his father had been warned by him about CBE Scandal-involved businessmen drew criticism, it was also interpreted as a dig at Prince Charles.

In a statement, Prince Charles said he had no knowledge of the bribery scandal, but the Prince's Foundation's CEO, Michael Fawcett, has resigned in protest.

Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz was awarded a CBE in 2016 as a gift to the Prince's Foundation, which sparked controversy.

This is something that Mahfouz strongly disputes. Now, on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential podcast, the panel discussed if Harry's new statements may further deteriorate his relationship with his father.

"I feel really sorry for Prince Charles," began the Mail's diary editor Richard Eden. "The Queen was always going to be an extremely hard act to follow, and there have been plenty of doubts about Prince Charles as King.

"He needs his sons to be supporting him and emphasising what a good monarch he would be, and instead he has Harry launching these brick bats from across the Atlantic. I think there will be worse to come."

Harry's autobiography is expected to be a "firsthand account of my life that's factual and entirely true" when it is released next year, according to reports.

Richard continued, "I do worry that eventually, Harry will come out - perhaps after the death of his grandmother - and come out against the monarchy altogether. I think he's probably holding his gunpowder for that moment."

However, royal historian Tessa Dunlop disagreed, saying: "I think that we overstate our tragic story that we're building around Charles."

She predicted that the Prince of Wales' reign as monarch would go off without a hitch because of the support of the royal family. On the other hand, Tessa claimed: "It's Harry that's the vulnerable one. He's alone, in California, probably missing his family. I've always felt a bit sorry for Harry."

The Duke of Sussex's critiques of the monarchy were not meant to harm his father, according to a royal historian.

In order to defend himself, he needs to unwittingly criticize the monarchy, which damages his family, she said.

