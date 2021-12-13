Kim Kardashian only recently applied to become legally unmarried.

After her estranged husband Kanye West publicly pleaded with her to "run right back" to him, she took action.

However, given the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is already dating Pete Davidson, this seems improbable.

No matter what Kanye does, it doesn't appear like he'll be able to reclaim Kim, especially after what she's done recently.

Furthermore, Pete does not appear to be bothered by Kanye's recent behavior.

But what does the "Saturday Night Live" star think of Kim Kardashian West's decision to abandon Kanye's surname?

According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life, "Pete has little reaction about Kim's decision on changing her name back and removing West from it."

Instead, what does the 28-year-old comic worry about?

The source continued by saying that he is all for individuals doing what is best for their relationship.

"If she wants to do it, he is all for it. He is all about having people do things that people want to do for themselves. Whatever makes you happy is his mentality."

The insider also mentioned how Pete is currently in the middle of removing some of his tattoos and wouldn't want for people to judge him for doing so, "so why should he judge anyone for doing something that makes them feel better like a name change?"

They concluded, "It has no bearing on them or their relationship. He's happy if she is happy. That is his standing on it all."

When she hosted "SNL" in October, the KKW Beauty mogul and the star of "The King of Staten Island" reportedly hit it off.

A Big News in Kim Kardashian's Life

Kim Kardashian recently claimed that, after three failed attempts, she has finally passed the baby bar test.

After two years of intensive study, the reality star has made it halfway through her legal studies.

In an Instagram photo, the 41-year-old TV personality flaunted her pricey diamond earrings while wearing her hair slicked back into a bun.

She said in the caption, "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!"

The mom of four went on to say, "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection."

"For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me."

