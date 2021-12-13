Are congratulations in order for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

According to a recent story from Woman's Day, Bennifer is ready to have another biological kid after rekindling their romance this spring after being apart for more than 15 years.

However, because the "Maid In Manhattan" actress is no longer able to carry their child, they are planning to use a surrogate.

According to a person close to the situation, they are presently searching for the greatest surrogate with whom they may entrust the lives of their child.

The A-listers are also rumored to be considering seeking advice and assistance from their peers who have gone through similar experiences.

"Jennifer is fairly tight with Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have both had children through surrogacy and are eager to assist them navigate the process," the source claimed.

Despite their extended separation, JLo and Ben now feel they will be together forever, according to the insider.

"Make no mistake about it: Jen and Ben will be together for the rest of their lives. They never ceased to adore each other."

But there's one thing that their freshly renewed and ideal relationship is missing right now: a bundle of joy.

"The only thing missing from this idyllic image is the kid they've always wanted, and they'll go to any length to get it."

According to the insider, the Hollywood power couple supports their families, particularly their children.

In fact, the two families are said to be quite thrilled to care for the newest member of their family because they are so close.

Unfortunately, the news was not met with universal approval. Many of the actress's pals believe she's going insane since she'll be a mother again in her 50s.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, "has never felt better and is totally over herself over the notion that she can finally see her dream of having a kid with Ben come true," according to the insider. They consider themselves to be quite fortunate."

The Wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Apart from the rumored surrogate, Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are also rumored to be preparing their forthcoming wedding.

Despite the fact that the pair has not yet officially engaged, the "Batman v. Superman" actor's latest comment shows that they are on the same page about their future plans.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Plans Aren't What They Seem

It's still wise to treat this news with skepticism because there's no proof that the couple desires another child.

There's also no word on whether or not they're engaged and planning a wedding.

