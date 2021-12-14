Imagine getting to spend your birthday at the Red Carpet premiere of the most talked-about movie of the year, flanked by your gorgeous daughter and a small gaggle of enthusiastic teenage family members...oh, and by the way, you're in the movie.

That was actor Jamie Foxx's day yesterday, as he turned 54 on the Red Carpet for the MCU's latest offering, Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya - and Jamie Foxx as the villain Electro, returning from the previous Spider-Man franchise with Andrew Garfield to join this new mega-cast.

The whole carpet took a moment to wish the actor a happy birthday, dropping their interviews and chats to sing him the birthday song.

Fox, as usual, looked very suave on the carpet for his big day, wearing a metallic silver suit with black accents and matching aviators:

Of course, he was outshone by his daughter, the lovely Corinne Foxx, looking like a vision of stars in the night sky in this two piece ensemble in black and silver:

Even her makeup was perfect, silver eyeliner perfectly complementing her silver top.

Together, the two made quite a pair.

The rest of Foxx's crew was matching too, posing with him in all black.

Happy birthday, Jamie Foxx - you don't look a day over 40. (For real. Dude. Drop that skincare routine.)

Spider-Man: No Way Home FINALLY hits theaters this Friday, December 17.