We all knew this moment was coming: Tom Holland and Zendaya walked the Red Carpet of the premiere of their movie Spider-Man: No Way Home last night, dressed to the nines and getting lost in each others' eyes as they celebrated the end of a long, long, long press tour.

It's a good thing this wasn't their Red Capet debut as a couple, too, or we might not be able to handle how cute it is.

There's been a lot of talk recently about the height difference between the power couple - Zendaya does have a few inches on her boyfriend - and they make it look so, so good.

Ladies, are you telling us you DON'T want a man who looks up at you adoringly like you're some kind of goddess? Please. These two are the new couple goals of 2022.

Also, speaking of Zendaya looking like a goddess, the star went very bold and decided wear a fancy black mesh mask with her dress - and no, we don't mean the depressing-to-think-about kind of mask, we mean like, the cool, sexy, mysterious kind.

She also chose to go with a spider-webbed gown, looking on-theme (and giving slightly Halloweeny vibes, which we love to see) for this spider-centric extravaganza.

She may not have eight legs, but her dress showcased the ones she does have beautifully:

Of course, amazing as fashion icon Zendaya looked, she didn't completely overshadow Tom Holland, who is really turning into a proper Hollywood Heartthrob. He looked dashing in his double breasted suit as he laughed and chatted with reporters:

Weird to look at a guy and just KNOW he's gonna be one of the ones your kids look at you like '????' when you talk about how hot he used to be.

Then you'll show them these pictures and they'll totally get it..

Though when he and Zendaya were together, he had his eyes totally on her.

Last night was a family affair, too - Holland brought both of his brothers, who we assume are already well acquainted with Zendaya. (Can you imagine how high pressure a situation it would be if they weren't!?)

All in all, the stars of the show looked great last night, and have no doubt further cemented themselves in the eyes of the public as the most iconic couple of the era - espcially right now, since the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is basically all anyone in Hollywood is talking about right now.

Fans can see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters this Friday, December 17.