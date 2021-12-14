Zac Efron and Amanza Smith became the subject of dating rumors after the duo was seen getting cozy in one new photo.

During the UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas, Tarek El Moussa posed for photos with Efron and Smith alongside his wife and Heather Rae Young. In the second image of the photoset, the duo seemingly showed their close relationship and got cozy next to each other.

"Fight night with great friends and great drinks @celsiusofficial... I'm the biggest @UFC fan, always have been. I'm also a huge Celsius fan, been drinking it since day 1 and never stopped!" El Moussa captioned the post.

After the post surfaced, internet users quickly assumed that something was going on between them - but that does not seem to be the case at all.

Zac Efron is NOT Dating Amanza Smith

After the news broke, sources who knew what happened that night revealed that there was nothing going on between Efron and Smith. It turns out that El Moussa was hanging out with Bruce Buffer and Marry Fitzgerald.

In the end, it made Efron and Smith stand next to each other in the picture.

There is no way they could date each other this time, as well. The "Selling Sunset" star is currently dating a pro soccer player from overseas and is very loyal to him. Meanwhile, Efron last dated Vanessa Valladares and revealed months ago why they split.

With that, there is no way they are dating each other.

In another news, Smith openly talked about the tragedy she faced when her ex-husband disappeared in 2019. The reality TV star recently opened up about the event during her interview with Today.

"Sadly, yes, it was all very real, and it wasn't something that was super easy to share with the world. But when I got into the situation that I'm in, I already had signed the contract. We started filming season two, and then a month later my children's father disappeared," she said.

Smith recently scored the sole legal custody of her two children, whom she shares with Ralph Brown. Their friends and family were unable to locate him two years ago.

When Brown left NFL, he reportedly dealt with money issues and football-related injuries.

