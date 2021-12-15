The Fast & Furious 10 is taking it slow. It was officially announced that the release of the hotly anticipated film is pushing back their release date six weeks. This Justin Lin directed film is now set to premiere in the summer of 2023. Originally this second to last film in the iconic franchize was going to be released on April 7th, 2023; now, however, we will have to wait to see the installment until May 19, 2023.

There are not currently any major specifics regarding the reason for the change, but it is theorized the move may have been made in order to capitalize on the profitable Memorial Day weekend movie traffic. Several films recently have been changing their release schedules, vying for more profitable opening weekends, so the logic would not be unprecedented. This is not the only scheduling shift that Universal is currently making. A DreamWorks Animation film will be moving to the April 7th date from their original March slot.

Regardless of when this film will be released, it is sure to be a smash hit. The franchise has been an iconic sensation for almost twenty years. It got started back in 2001, and has continued moving fast and furiously through the charts. It has grossed $6.3 billion globally. The final two films in the franchise will be directed by Justin Lin. We can expect to see powerhouse stars including Vin Diesel, Sung Kang, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jason Statham.



We can't wait to see The Fast & Furious 10!