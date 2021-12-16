Well, if it wasn't certain before that Chris McKay's upcoming monster movie Renfield was a comedy, it is now: Actor and comedian Ben Schwartz just signed on to play a mobster in it. With him and Awkwafina on the cast list, it's now very clear what direction McKay wants to take this movie.

When it was first announced that actor Nicolas Cage would be playing Dracula, it was difficult to know what to make of it - after all, if there's one thing the man is known for, it's his range. While McKay's history directing films like The Lego Batman Movie also pointed to a lighter tone for the film, the subject matter seemed dark.

Based on details from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, Renfield is the story of a patient in an insane asylum, obsessed with drinking blood and so devoted to Dracula that he firmly believes that he will make him a vampire as well, someday.

According to a recent article in The Hollywood Reporter, the movie "takes a look at that toxic and co-dependent relationship, bringing it to a modern-day setting in an adventure story that is said to be comedic in tone."

The character Renfield will be played by Nicholas Hoult, currently best known for his role in Mad Max: Fury Road - but you may also remember him from the 2013 teen rom-com parody Warm Bodies, about a girl who falls in love with a zombie who wants to eat her brain. (We were all still reeling pretty hard over the Twilight craze back then.) Safe to say, the guy who played said zombie knows how to do good comedy.

If you're wondering exactly what KIND of ha-has to expect from this movie, it may help you to learn that the script was penned by Rick and Morty writer Ryan Ridley.

We know he's playing a mobster, but we seriously hope Ben Schwartz turns into a vampire at some point in the movie just so we can see him attempt to top his alien-in-a-closet bit from Middleditch and Schwartz:

Schwartz is currently gearing up for the premiere of his latest movie, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, also starring Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, and James Marsden. Schwartz voices the titular speedy blue video game character, who is all sass and speed in everything he does. The trailer for the film just dropped last week, and it's due to come out on April 8, 2022.

We'll have to wait to find out though - Renfield is still in pre-production, and does not have a set opening date yet - though we know we likely won't see it until 2023.