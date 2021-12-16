Remember when it wasn't ALL about the minions?

Years ago, before the rise of those little yellow creatures (that took over Facebook Mom Culture for some reason), we had Despicable Me, a movie about a middle-aged supervillain named Gru who accidentally adopts three wily orphan girls. Gru (Steve Carell) was basically Daddy Warbucks without all the cash - what he did have a wealth of, though, were these tiny lemon-colored dudes in overalls that did his bidding for some reason.

The minions became such a phenomenon that they warranted their own spin-off movie, which vastly overshadowed the two actual Despicable Me sequels in hype. The Minions movie gave a backstory to these weird little guys, explaining that they are attracted to power, and will help whatever person they think has the most of it.

The first Minions movie didn't explain how the minions met Gru in the first place, though it did show him briefly at a villain convention with his mother and his future assistant, Dr. Nefario. But Minions: The Rise of Gru, will show us exactly that, with Steve Carell returning to voice young Gru. According to a statement from Illumination:

"A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making backup from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto-a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please-deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn't go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends."

Minions: The Rise Of Gru will hit theaters July 2022. Watch the new trailer below: