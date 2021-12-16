Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second child. Lyla will be a big sister any time soon!

Reports have it that there would be new member of the Pratt-Schwarzenegger clan soon. Sources told People on Dec. 16 that the A-list couple is expecting their second child together.

In the summer of 2020, Chris and Katherine, both 42, became parents for the first time to a girl named Lyla Marie. The actor's ex-wife Anna Faris gave him a kid named Jack, who is now nine years old. Chris and Katherine's representatives have been contacted to confirm the pregnancy news.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shriver, the eldest child of actor Chris Pratt and journalist Maria Shriver, was married to Chris in California in June of 2019. Lyla was born a year after. When Chris and Katherine welcomed their daughter into the world, they couldn't be happier. At Thanksgiving Weekend in Santa Monica, Chris took his son Jack out to play golf with his dad, Chris. Chris and Katherine recently went out to lunch with their kids in Los Angeles.

In the wake of some recent drama involving Chris' family, the joyous news of his pregnancy has come as a welcome relief. Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt shared a picture of his daughter on Instagram in early November, calling the baby girl a "beautiful, healthy daughter." In light of Jack's early health concerns, several fans felt Chris' comments regarding Lyla were disrespectful to his first son. As a result of his premature birth, the nine-year-old boy had to undergo many surgeries.

Chris never openly addressed the issue. In the wake of his internet criticism, though, he said he went to bed "depressed."

"I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed and I woke up feeling crappy and I didn't want to work out," he said in an Instagram Storyposted Nov. 5. "I knew that if I put on my Christian music playlist and I got out of the woods and ran that I'd feel better but I just didn't want to and I did it anyways and gosh was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping," he said.

