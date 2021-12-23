With the holidays breathing down our collective necks, sometimes we all need a break from The Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and 24-Hours of A Christmas Story. So, if you're looking for something non-holiday related that everyone from Grandma to Junior can enjoy, Enstarz has a few choice picks to change up your holiday watching.

King Richard (2021)

Will Smith brings his signature charm to this autobiography about the father who helped train the titans of tennis Venus and Serena Williams. The film showcases Richard Williams' unorthodox methods to guarantee his daughters would be the greatest in the world while delving deeper into his ups and downs with the press, coaches, and his family. Definitely a must watch for award season, King Richard will uplift as much as it informs.

King Richard is streaming on HBO Max.

Kubo And The Two Strings (2016)

LAIKA Entertainment, who brought us The Box Trolls and Coraline, has done it again with their epic stop-motion film Kubo and the Two Strings. This master-craft of animation tells the tale of young Kubo and his magical ability to use music as a powerful weapon to recover his samurai father's armor and settle an old score. Starring the voices of Charlize Therone, Matthew McConaughey, and Ralph Fiennes, the eye-popping animation style is sure to thrill young and old alike.

Kubo and the Two Strings is available for streaming on FXNow.

The Princess Bride (1987)

A fairy tale comedy that has captivated audiences since its release, this farcically fun film stars Carey Elwes, Robin Wright, and a huge cast of wacky characters. Young and old will be repeating lines for days after watching this '80s gem. From swashbuckling sword fights to its silly dialogue there is so much for so many with this throwback pick.

The Princess Bride is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

The Goonies (1985)

Hey, you guys! Do we have a flick for you. The Goonies is one of those films that everyone grew up on. It revolves around a group of kids who go on a treasure hunt, get chased by wanted criminals, all the while trying not to falling to any Indiana Jones style booby-traps in order to save their town from developers. Fun, funny, and innovative, The Goonies is a definite recommend to brighten up any lazy afternoon.

The Goonies is available on HBO Max.

Spirited Away (2001)

You can never go wrong with a Hayao Miyazaki animated film and Spirited Away is definitely a high water mark for this amazing director. The story is about a young girl who is swept into a surreal world of mythical creatures where she is forced to work at a spa for these strange beings while she figures out how to get back home to her own world. Dazzling animation, colorful characters, and a few scares makes for a well-balanced and beautiful watch.

Spirited Away is streaming now on HBO Max.

The Mitchells Vs The Machines (2021)

One of the newer features on the list, this animated film is as fun as it is heartwarming. When the latest smart device decides to turn on humanity, it's up to the oddballs of The Mitchell family to stop a horde of robot overlords who are bent on taking over the planet. The family dynamic of the main characters is real and lived in, while still fresh and fun. Great animation and an original story made this one of the best family films to come out of the pandemic. And being made by the same team as The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse only adds to the brilliance of this family friendly adventure.

The Mitchells vs the Machines is available now on Netflix.

