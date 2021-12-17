Prince William's hairline reportedly does massive changes in his relationship with Kate Middleton that the duo is already drying up toward each other.

National Enquirer reported this week that Kate is urging Prince William to fix his hair since she is not happy with his growing bald spot. However, the royal prince is not listening to her at all.

"William is a seriously stuffy, old-fashioned soul deep down, just like his dad, and he's decided to stick with what he has and make the most of it," a source said.

The same insider revealed that the Duke of Cambridge used to take jokes lightly. However, if his wife and their kids start teasing him about looking like a boiled egg again, he might reportedly sulk ultimately already.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly told him numerous times he looked good when he had a clean all-over buzz cut. But the once-compliment sounds tacky to him now as it only causes him panic.



Although Prince Harry also began showing signs of his thinning hairline, too, the estranged royal brothers reportedly did not know it would happen too soon. But since Prince William does not want to do anything about it, the source claimed Kate already prepared to split with him soon.

"She doesn't like to see him looking older than his years, and he might like it! It's at a point now, though, where he needs to think twice - or risk his love life totally drying up!" the source exclaimed.

Prince William's Hairline Affects Love Life With Kate?

Baldness among the male members of the British royal family has been known for years, and Kate surely would never see it as something worth arguing about. Thus, it is extremely shallow that the report claimed that the Cambridges know the health condition as something ruining their marriage.

While Prince William has been receiving merciless coverages about his hair, several royal fans think that his thinning hairline is part of his "prince appeal." They also said that the event "is just part of him" everyone should accept.

Meanwhile, hair restoration surgeon Dr. Bessam Farjo still sent Prince William a piece of advice if he still wants to keep his hair.

"Considering his young age and the unpredictability of where his hair loss is going to end, his main priority should be to stabilize his situation," Farjo said. "Some medications certainly have a track record of stopping the hair loss so long as the person continues to use (them)."

But as Prince William chose to remain bald in the past years, it is safe to say that his medical condition never affected his relationship with his wife and his capacity as future king.

