Fetty Wap was recently caught in handcuffs at Newark Liberty airport after his ankle monitor alerted the authorities to his whereabouts.

In a report by TMZ, Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell II, reportedly has a separate warrant of arrest for public nuisance in North Begen, New Jersey. However, they weren't able to cover the rest of his warrant details.

This became the reason why the police came up at the airport, ending the rapper handcuffed. The "Trap Queen" hitmaker was caught wearing a balaclava-style facemask at the time of the arrest. The report also mentioned that he will make bail and be released by then.

The Recent Buy-Bust Arrest

According to The Daily Mail, the latest incident that the rapper has got himself into trouble was last month when he got arrested for a "huge drug bust," which is likely why he was equipped with a supervision device. Fetty posted $500,000 bail right after.

Authorities found large amounts of cash and drugs at the "Rolling Loud" music festival at Citi Field stadium, New York, which totaled $1.5 million in cash, stacks of cocaine, and bags of heroin, as well as fentanyl.



The Suffolk County District Attorney's office released pictures of the bust right after the scene. It showed the massive stash of cash that added up to over a million dollars and drug paraphernalia, including metal pipes and hollow boxes, plus multiple bricks of cocaine and heroin baggies.

READ ALSO: Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Coverage Following Trial Against Tory Lanez: 'Watch Y'all Gaslight Me' [UPDATE]

Fetty Misfortunes

Fetty and his crew, Anthony Cyntje, Anthony Leonardi, Robert Leonardi, Brian Sullivan, and Kavaughn Wiggins, were then arrested by FBI agents at the stadium. The published also stated that the five were accused of operating a drug ring and a conspiracy to sell drugs at the said festival. Later on, they were arraigned in a courtroom in Central Islip, New York, and ordered detained until their trial.

Apparently, the singer and his group allegedly ran a multimillion-dollar drug operation. Per officials, they already moved more than 100 kilos of opioids and fentanyl from West to East Coast, selling it around Long Island and New Jersey.

This was not the only time where the rapper was arrested. In 2017, he was arrested for DUI, reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegally changing lanes, and drag racing.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Jealous Over Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus Tandem? TV Star Asks Singer to Edit Instagram Post