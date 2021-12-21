Twitter is all a-flitter showering Jake Gyllenhaal with the most balanced combination of hatred and thanks we have ever seen. Why? For starters, people are mad at Gyllenhaal for his reveal of Spider-Man in the new box office spidey-smash-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home. Secondly, they're mad at him because, well, Taylor Swift. Need we say more?

HOWEVER!

Both of these instances of Gyllenhaal's (scripted or otherwise) villainy have resulted in some of the top hits of the year. If he had never had his tumultuous relationship with the superstar, we would not have the new iconic short-film All Too Well. If he didn't reveal Spider-Man, this movie would not have been the instant sensation that it is! So, I guess, THANK YOU JAKE GYLLENHAAL!

Jake Gyllenhaal's villanism got us Two Bangers this year😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tDcSDmldgj — butter (@pipilipills) December 19, 2021

While these emotions may seem inherently disparate, scientists have said that the closest emotion to love is hate. Therefore, we feel very grounded in this slough of emotions. Furthermore, how could we perfectly hate the man who is responsible for bringing this meme to life?!

at the end of spiderman, all you can say is f**k you jake Gyllenhaal but thank you for making this moment happen🙂❤ pic.twitter.com/F9LJKHtB7Z — dreadedcode (@beingnoobig) December 21, 2021



For, as the tweet below so eloquently puts it, whether you air more on the side of loving or hating, Gyllenhaal ultimately gave us two of the biggest hits of the year.

The fact that Jake Gyllenhaal actually gave us two of the best thing that happened this year... pic.twitter.com/k8SFRNhAeB — Madie 🏁🌹| 87 DAYS TO FP1 (@Madiethebadieee) December 21, 2021



But what is even more interesting to many is that, while Gyllenhaal is the antagonist of these films, he is simultaneously not in them!

Very interesting how jake gyllenhaal isn’t either of these films, yet he’s still the villain pic.twitter.com/flhHIGvQwj — miss exma (@_theelenashow) December 17, 2021

The actor also celebrated his 41st birthday on December 19th. Happy Birthday Jake Gyllenhaal! Try not to make any more enemies. Or...maybe, do? Great art seems to be made when it happens so, I guess, carry on!