"This movie is going to take you on an emotional ride."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. This new Spider-Man installment stars Tom Holland and Zendaya (who make the BEST red carpet couple in the world!) Luckily enough, our LA eyes and ears Frenchy was able to see the premiere and give us here at Enstarz an exclusive review of the film. When it comes to new franchize installments can be risky. Expectations are set high and often fall short. According to Frenchy, this is NOT the case with Spider-Man: No Way Home. This film is a web you're going to want to be caught in!

While Frenchy takes excellent care not to spoil the movie for any excited soon-to-be viewers, he promises, "If you are a true fan of Peter Parker, then you will not be disappointed." One of the film's most stand-out elements was its incorporation of characters from films past. Some of these exceptional returns include Dr. Octopus, Electro, The Sandman, The Lizard, and several others!

With so many return faces alongside a variety of new elements, Frency explains, "This film should be a mess, but Marvel has figured out a way to tie it all together." They have found a way to take these disparate elements and weave them together into a cohesive web. We feel thoroughly convinced that this film is an absolutely UNMISSABLE event!

Spider-Man: No Way Home officially opens in theaters on December 17th.