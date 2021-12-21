Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:

After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected...We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love...We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.

Rather than treating this divorce as a tragic end, Good and Franklin are celebrating their marriage as a beautiful time in their lives that deserves to be remembered fondly. The two continue to champion each others work. Just two weeks ago on December 2nd, Franklin posted his support for Good's work on his Instagram. "I'm so proud of my love @Meagangood! She's one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she's funnier than you may know but I'm so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem." We need more love and support like this in the world.



While we are saddened by the split, we are happy that Good and Franklin are doing what's best for themselves!