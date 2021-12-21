Christmas is canceled at Sandringham Castle, and the Sussexes are still mum about their holiday plans. But in previous years, the royal couple, who stepped down from their roles as senior royals, spent the holidays in different places, like in Canada in 2019. That year, there was one incident wherein the pair were denied service by a local restaurant; what happened?

According to Express UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the holidays in a luxurious Canadian lodge on Vancouver Island with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland.

The two were spotted enjoying their vacation as they occasionally took walks and hiked in the island's beautiful sceneries.

However, one thing didn't go as planned when they decided to eat at a local seafood restaurant called Deep Cove Chalet, located by the lakes of Vancouver.

Bev and Pierre Koffel, the local business owners, rejected the couple to dine in the famous restaurant.

The couple's security team had already scouted the place in advance before their trip.

Bev spoke to local newspaper the Times Colonist at the time, saying the Sussex's security guards came to the place and talked to her.

The security asked, "how did you figure out who we were?" to which the owner replied, "it wasn't too hard."

Her husband Pierre also answered the phone, in which he turned down the request as well.

The restaurant owners did not give an in-depth explanation as to why they rejected the couple, but according to Diply, privacy is an apparent reason why they never granted their request.

"Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that? I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it," Bev said.

Pierre previously spoke to the Daily Mail UK, saying he never turned down the request and had no idea where the rumor came from.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Baby Archie in Canada for Christmas 2019

In 2019, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family to the country by sharing a tweet online, saying, "Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we're all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada.You're among friends and always welcome here."

Locals of the area have seen the Sussexes doing their exercise routine around North Saanich. They also hiked around North Hill Regional Park.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly granted the couple's wish to spend the holidays outside the United Kingdom, and a representative issued a statement at the time.

Shortly after they got back to the UK, the couple stepped down from their royal duties.

