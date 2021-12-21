Newly revealed flight logs from the late Jeffrey Epstein's private aircraft purportedly demonstrate that former President Trump and former President Clinton travelled on his aircraft far more frequently than previously thought. This is discovered during the federal prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump travelled aboard Epstein's planes as long back as 1993, according to fresh logs disclosed this week. Even more remarkable is that in 1993, 1994, 1995, and 1997, the former president travelled on private planes four times. In 1994, Trump was accompanied by someone named Marla and Tiffany based on the logs, who are now believed to be his ex-wife Marla Maples and his daughter Tiffany Trump.

According to the flight logs, Eric Trump flew with his father from Palm Beach to New York City in 1995. As previously anticipated, Donald J. Trump traveled on Epstein-owned planes more frequently than previously supposed. However, this number hardly matched that of Bill Clinton's. According to recently published flight logs, Clinton flew aboard Epstein's private planes a total of nine times between April 1991 and January 2006.

Other high-profile passengers listed in flight records include Bobby Kennedy Jr., former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, and Israeli-American artist Itzhak Perlman, all of whom flew with Trump and Clinton. In the federal sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and former lover and confidant of Jeffrey Epstein is accused of grooming and recruiting young girls for the late sexual predator. These newly released flight logs come as the prosecution and defense begin their closing arguments.

Despite all the charges that Maxwell was involved in sex trafficking. She has vehemently rejected all of them. Instead, she said she is merely being used as a scapegoat.

On Monday evening, the jury recessed for an hour of discussion and returned on Tuesday to continue deliberating.

The jury requested to revisit the evidence of three of the four women who accused Ms. Maxwell of aiding Epstein's sexual abuse less than an hour after beginning deliberations.

On Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe stated that Ms. Maxwell was essential to the overall operation before a courtroom in New York City.

"Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous. She was a grown woman who preyed on vulnerable kids," she said. "It is time to hold her accountable."

That the claimed victims came from problematic homes and had similar claims of their abuse was "not an accident," said Ms Moe.

"It happened again and again and again. It is powerful evidence of Maxwell's guilt."

"There is not a grain of proof" that a group of attorneys came together and concocted a tale about Maxwell, prosecutor Maurene Comey said in her closing statements.

