It's quite doubtful that Anna Marie Tendler will send John Mulaney and Olivia Munn a baby gift or even a congrats SMS.

Even as John and Olivia welcomed their first child on Nov. 24, fans (and possibly Anna Marie) were frantically calculating the baby's due date.

A full-term pregnancy by Munn would have occurred around the time Mulaney was released from rehab in February.

News of John and Anna Marie's breakup was first made public in May, when it was rumored that he had started a relationship with Olivia. Fans had assumed until that moment that the Saturday Night Live star was still married to his longtime partner of nearly seven years. In July, he formally filed for divorce.

In addition to Mulaney's delay in announcing Munn's pregnancy, the pair has not shared any information on the birth of their child. On Dec. 18, it was widely publicized in the media.

Anna Marie's Shady Message

A few days after the birth, Anna Marie, a 36-year-old artist and novelist, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a brightly colored outfit sitting in front of a mirror in a hotel room in San Luis Obispo, California.

In July, on what would have been her seventh wedding anniversary with John, she stayed at the same hotel.

She captioned the snap, "Norman F******g Rockwell," which is the title song from Lana Del Rey's 2019 album.

Del Rey has previously said that the track is "kind of about this guy who is such a genius artist but he thinks he's the s--t and he knows it and he, like, won't shut up talking about it."

The song's lyrics include, "Goddamn, manchild. You f--ked me so good that I almost said, 'I love you.'"

"You're fun and you're wild / But you don't know the half of the s--t that you put me through / Your poetry's bad and you blame the news / But I can't change that and I can't change your mood," the lyrics continue.

"You're just a man / It's just what you do / Your head in your hands / As you color me blue," sings Lana at another point in the song.

Mulaney and Munn Timeline

Both Mulaney and Munn have seemingly gone to great lengths to paint the picture that their romance began after his marriage to Tendler ended.

It was on Seth Meyers' late-night talk program in September when John first discussed his relationship with Olivia and her pregnancy with Seth Meyers.

"I went to rehab in September [of 2020], I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife," he told the host.

In December of last year, he said he "went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half. ... Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a beautiful woman named Olivia."

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he revealed "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

In between his rehab stints, Mulaney got a job working as a writer for Meyers' show. He thanked the host for his involvement with intervening on him, also noting to the audience that he first met Munn at Seth's 2013 wedding to Alexi Ashe.

Following the interview, a celebrity agent who claimed to have worked with Munn in the past told Page Six they were suspicious of both the series of events and the way in which Mulaney presented them.

"I don't think it's any coincidence that John broke the news of Olivia's pregnancy the way he did in terms of basically giving a timeline of his past few months - when he moved out of his house, how it was the spring when he fell in love with Olivia," the agent revealed. "It seems to me that he is going to great lengths to dispute the idea that he cheated."

Prior to John, Olivia dated other high-profile men, including Aaron Rodgers, Chris Pine, Matthew Morrison and SNL alum Will Forte.

"She has a demonstrated history of hanging out with and spending time with 'SNL' guys, so no way did their paths not cross, and there is the video of them together back in 2017," said the insider.

