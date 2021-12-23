Big news out of Gotham City: Actor Michael Keaton is speculated to be strapping back on the utility belt and fighting crime - but this time he will have some help. HBO Max is producing a live-action, feature-length Batgirl film.

The film, which will star Leslie Grace as the titular Batgirl aka Barbara Gordon and actor J.K. Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon from Justice League, might have Keaton coming back as the same Batman he made famous with director Tim Burton back in 1989.

This time around, Batgirl will be up against the pyromaniac Firefly, who will be played by the comeback kid himself, Brendan Fraser. Fraser has been making his return to film and television in DC's Doom Patrol, and he was also recently cast in the new Martin Scorcese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Michael Keaton opened up about why he is dawning the cape and cowl again while talking with Variety's Award Circuit podcast,

Just because I was curious didn't mean I wanted to do it. So it took a long time, frankly... I'm not just gonna say I'll do it. It has to be good. And there has to be a reason.

Warner Bros. was mum about Keaton's actual involvement in Batgirl, but we do know that he will play the Caped Crusader in the upcoming film The Flash where he will co-star with Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck which is set to come out November 4, 2022, in theaters.

Batgirl is scheduled to release on HBO Max in 2022, though a definitive date has yet to be determined.