Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard will take a wild turn soon.

Amid James Franco's issues after admitting he slept with his acting school's students, the actor will also reportedly become part of Depp and Heard's long-running legal showdown.

Page Six first confirmed the news that Franco would be deposed over his alleged affair with the "Aquaman" star while she was married to Depp. The questioning will also reportedly focus on finally learning whether the actress truly had bruises when he met her at a building's elevator.

Previously, he was issued a subpoena soon after the CCTV footage captured Franco meeting Heard 24 hours after the actress and Depp had a fight. She has since insisted that the aforesaid argument led to Depp giving her a black eye.

However, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor already debunked the claims which might also be proven -- or not -- by Franco's deposition.



"I have denied Ms. Heard's allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 ... when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week," Depp said.

Amber Heard Faked Bruises?

Aside from Franco's statement, Heard's friend already contested last year that she faked her bruises to cause trouble in Depp's life.

The actress' pal, Laura Divenere, revealed to the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, that she never saw any injuries or bruises on Heard. She is considered one of Amber's closest confidantes, as she used to work as an interior designer at that time.

"I was with Amber and interacted with her frequently on the several days immediately following her abuse allegation ... including at least on May 23, 24, 25. On those days, I worked with Amber, retrieved packages for her, rode elevators with her, and saw her up close and in person," she recalled.

Heard claimed Depp abused her on May 21.

Divenere added she never saw any sign of physical abuse during those days. Heard also never opened up about any abuse she might have experienced throughout the years she has known her.

