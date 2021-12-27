Most of the time, it's normal for parents to argue with their children, and the royal family isn't an exception as a royal expert previously revealed that Princes Charles and William clashed in a "frank exchange" over a shocking collection that the firm owns; what could this be?

Writing in the Daily Mail UK, Robert Jobson, the Duke of Cambridge, reportedly asked zoologist Dr. Jane Goodall that he would like all the ivory owned by Buckingham Palace to be destroyed.

Per The Guardian, the palace owns over 1,200 ivory artifacts as a part of the Royal Collection Trust, some of which are believed to be hundreds of years old.

Jobson said a reliable source told him the information, and the father and son clashed together over the collection.

The Duke of Cornwall reportedly told his eldest son that he was "naive" about the situation and should've chosen his words before talking to his father.

Despite having a heated argument, Prince Charles appreciated William's sentiments over the ivory artifacts. Still, he insisted that there is a significant difference between "calling for action against illegal traders now" and ordering the palace to destroy an important collection.

When Prince William takes on the duty of being a monarch in the future, Jobson said he would "take some form of action," despite his father's attempt to stop him.

The abovementioned collection has been a part of the royal family for generations. Among those ivory pieces is a 19th century Indian throned and two seven-story pagodas acquired by King George IV.

Prince William's Attempt to Stop Illegal Ivory Trade

As a part of his advocacy as a conservationist, the Duke of Cambridge previously pleaded with Chinese citizens to stop purchasing illegally traded ivory products.

The Prince wanted to save rhinos and elephants from Africa.

Speaking at King's College in London, William said, "It is time to talk about the growing human demand for illegal wildlife products that drives the trade and makes it profitable." (via the outlet mentioned above)

The future king highlighted how three rhinos and more than 50 elephants are being killed in South Africa on a daily basis for their ivory.

He added that children born in 2015, like his daughter Charlotte, would only see the last wild animals die before their 25th birthday.

