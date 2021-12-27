Jean Marc-Vallee shocked the film industry because of his passing, and more details are unfolding regarding the actual cause of his death.

According to insiders who spoke to Deadline, the famed Canadian director is believed to have died from a heart attack despite living a healthy lifestyle.

The outlet also noted that the "Big Little Lies" filmmaker was preparing to accommodate guests the following day.

Vallee is known to be a fitness enthusiast throughout his life as he consistently follows a workout routine and practiced extreme breathing methods by Wim Hof. The New York Post noted that the technique involves holding one's breath for a long time, mostly in frigid environments.

Aside from his daily fitness rituals, the Genie Award-winning director also abstained from drinking alcohol.

Tributes for Jean-Marc Vallee Continues to Pour out on Social Media

After the news of his passing circulated on all social media platforms, many known personalities paid tribute to the late director by posting online.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to express his sentiments, saying Vallee's way of directing films and storytelling was "unmatched."

"He left a mark in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans as they mourn his sudden passing," Trudeau wrote.

"Big Little Lies" actress Reese Witherspoon also paid tribute by sharing a series of photos while working with the late director.

She wrote in the caption, "I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again."

Jean-Marc Vallee's Death

In early reports, the Canadian director passed away at the age of 58. His longtime collaborator and producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vallee died over the Christmas weekend in his cabin located around the area of Quebec City, Canada.

Throughout his decades-long career, the famed filmmaker is known for his works in the movies "Black List," "C.R.A.Z.Y." "Dallas Buyers Club," and many more.

Jean-March Vallee is survived by his two children, Alex and Emile, and his siblings Marie-Jose, Stephane Tousignant, and Gerald.

