Kanye West has purchased a single-story property immediately across the street from Kim Kardashian's marital home.

The Post has confirmed that Kanye West has apparently acquired the property across the street from his ex-wife, who is supposedly divorcing them, for a price much over the asking price.

However, even if these raised some eyebrows and made people think he could be stalking Kim Kardashian, a source tells the New York Post that the "Donda" singer has voiced his desire to "bring his family back together," but this house transaction was more for the children of the ex-couple.

For him, it's merely a matter of "basic logistical reasons," an insider said.

However, it appears that the Kardashian-West family's new residence will require some remodeling, since it appears to be a long cry from their usual surroundings. West recently offered one of his prized Wyoming ranches for $11 million, prompting the change in plans. Still for sale: the ranch.

In September, he paid $57.3 million for a contemporary Malibu mansion that he described as "impossible to live in".

The listing was handled by Melissa and Jason Improta of Compass, and Tomer Fridman represented the buyer.

The purchase was originally reported on by The Dirt.

That said, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could very wll be soon-to-be neighbors. WHat is interesting about this deal is how much Kanye dropped for it.

For $4.5 million, Kanye West purchased a "very small" mansion in Hidden Hills, which is located just across from the huge property he and Kim Kardashian recently refurbished. Kim paid $23 million in October to buy out Kanye's part of the property, which now belongs to her.

Described as "architecturally ordinary" (lol) by Dirt, Kanye West's new home features four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a guest studio next to the garage. Wall-to-wall carpeting and an overall retro aesthetic suggest that Kanye will be doing some work on the place. Horse barns were also naturally part of the property.

According to MLS records, Kanye overbid the asking price by $421,000 to get the property next door to Kim. With Kim and Kanye now living across the street from one another, sharing custody will be lot easier, and their children's lives and routines will be disrupted to a minimum.

Just in case you forgot, Kanye acquired a Malibu mansion from famed architect Tadao Ando for the princely sum of $57.3 million. He's certainly in the mood to spend a lot of money on real estate in California!

