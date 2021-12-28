Chloë Grace Moretz has been a star continuously on the rise, being seen on screen in movies and television shows throughout her entire life, but now she's a super-star on the rise!

From 30 Rock to Kick-Ass, Moretz has really done it all. Her professional trajectory begs the question that the bright careers of young stars beg: where did it all begin?

"I started acting when I was around five years old," she said in a video interview with Deadline in their series "The Film that Lit My Fuse." In the same video interview, Moretz talks about the power of the show that started it all for her, one that starts many on the path to the screen or stage: The Wizard of Oz.

The star spoke to the camera, saying:

I grew up with four older brothers, and one of the main-stays in our family was The Wizard of Oz, and it was something that we would watch over and over and over and over, and we would re-enact it... It was really this sense of wonder, but also the parallels that you can find within your own life, I think? There is a sense of realism within it that, I think, as a child, you tap into in a way, which is why I think we fell in love with it in so many ways. So growing up and having the opportunity to start acting at such a young age, I found that it was the older films that really lit the fuse within myself.

We are so glad that The Wizard of Oz could light the way for her as it has for so many others! You can see where that fuse has taken her now in Mother/Android, now available on Hulu.



