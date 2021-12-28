Ellen Pompeo disapproves of the idea of Ben Affleck marrying Jennifer Lopez.

After two decades, Affleck and Lopez got another chance to retry working on their previous relationship. So far, the duo had not hit a glitch nearly a year before they reconciled.

However, Affleck's "Daredevil" co-star reportedly worries about what might happen between the two once the actor pops the question to Lopez.

Globe Magazine reported that Pompeo believes the 52-year-old "Second Act" actress might find herself in the middle of heartbreak again since Affleck is not yet ready to settle down. What's worse is that Pompeo also fears the actor may end up cheating again, so she wants him to slow down.

"Ellen doesn't want to see Ben rush into marriage. She thinks it would be a big mistake. She isn't saying he'll never be ready, but she thinks he needs to pump the brakes for now. She just doesn't understand why he's in such a rush," a source went on.



Before rising to fame because of "Grey's Anatomy," Pompeo witnessed the ruination of Affleck and Lopez's first romance during the "Daredevil" filming since the movie also starred his first wife, Jennifer Garner.

At that time, Pompeo reportedly saw how Affleck quickly fell in love with Garner, leaving Lopez behind.

With that said, the actress is concerned Affleck is not fully committed to a powerful woman like Lopez.

Will Ben Affleck Cheat Again?

Ben Affleck is no longer new to cheating issues, but it might not happen between him and Lopez this time since they previously had a different reason why they broke up.

According to the "Tender Bar" star, his relationship with the singer was bombarded with media attention. It was reportedly tough to deal with, becoming a huge contributing factor to their split.

"The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of," he continued. "And 'who the *expletive* would want to have them to dinner?' And 'what the *expletive* are they doing together?'"

Affleck also cheated once, but it happened when he was with Garner. He reportedly became unfaithful to his then-wife with their children's nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

But with their newfound love, Affleck and Lopez seemingly got the better second time around.

