Virginia Giuffre, the purported victim of Prince Andrew's alleged sexual assault, is reportedly facing some trouble having her supposedly-strong case move forward.

Prince Andrew is reportedly asking that the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by the alleged victim to be dismissed because she is not a resident of the United States as she allegedly claims.

Radar has received court records in which Andrew says his accuser was living in Australia when she filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him in August. According to Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein "lent her out" to the British royal, at a tender age of 17.

"It appears that prior to filing this action, but well after she returned to Australia, Ms. Giuffre registered to vote for the first time in Colorado using her mother's home address in Penrose," Andrew said in the court documents filed on Tuesday.

Despite having migrated to Australia at least a year (if not four years) earlier, Ms. Giuffre registered to vote in Colorado, which raises suspicions about her claim of Colorado citizenship. Prince Andrew requested that US District Judge Lewis Kaplan compel Giuffre to testify under oath regarding her whereabouts as a resident of the United Kingdom. As a result, he recommended that any future investigation into the present case be put on hold until the location of the woman in question is known.

ALSO READ: Nicki Minaj Can Still Spend Valentine's Day with Husband Kenneth Petty - Sentence Date Moved!

"In light of the apparent lack of diversity jurisdiction, Prince Andrew respectfully requests that the Court order Ms. Giuffre to respond to targeted written discovery requests pertaining to her domicile and submit to a two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile," the court documents read.

"Further, Prince Andrew requests that until the Court determines the threshold issue of whether it has subject matter jurisdiction over this dispute, all other discovery be stayed."

It can be recalled that Giuffre alleges that she was forced against her will to have sex with Andrew nearly 20 years ago, even before she reached 18.

It is also claimed by Giuffre that Epstein ordered her to have sex with Andrew and that she was trafficked, and that the duke knew about it.

According to reports, the trial might take up to five years and Andrew could be required to pay Giuffre $19 million if the case goes against him.

ALSO READ: Chris Noth Spent Holidays Alone After Latest, Explicit Sexaul Assault Allegations?