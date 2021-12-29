At Los Angeles' rainy weather, Anwar Hadid was seen alone and soaked in a grocery shop. He appeared dejected - which can have people thinking it's related to his breakup with Dua Lipa.

It was on Erewhon Organic Grocers was where the 22-year-old model was sighted on Wednesday grabbing beet juice and other items. While this must have been an ordinary errand outing, people think he looks a bit under the weather, figuratively and literally.

Hadid wore a grey blouse with a jacket and a pair of similar colored pants for the excursion. His hair was unkempt as a result of the rainstorm he ran through while shopping.

Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother was shown looking downcast as he exited the expensive health food store where he had purchased some groceries. This was the first time he was spotted out and about with a pal in West Hollywood for the first time since his split with the pop diva. He wasn't afraid of the cameras really, depsite the rumor mill. He even smiled and gave the peace sign to the photographers.

It has been confirmed by Radar that Anwar and Dua had ended their relationship earlier this month after two years of being together.

Some speculated that the couple's relationship had been strained because of their conflicting work and personal obligations before they broke up.

An insider tells The Sun that the pair discussed putting a halt to their relationship last month because of the stress of traveling and being apart.

"The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as traveling so much and being apart is proving tough," an insider revealed to The Sun. "Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be in the rocks."

It can be recalled that back in June of 2019 they initially became romantically involved. Following the Nordoff Robbins 02 Silver Clef Awards, they were seen cuddling up to each other again just one month later.

Before making their red carpet appearance in November 2019, the ex-couple had been captured on several PDA-filled outings.

Both Anwar and Dua have remained silent on the subject of their split.

After weeks of rumors circulating on social media that Dua and Anwar were calling it quits, their split was officially announced on December 23, 2021. Rumors of a breakup began when an unnamed insider supposedly told a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deux Moi, that they "100 percent" split up.

The Sun quickly confirmed the claims, and a reliable source assured People magazine that they were accurate. ""Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," the source claimed. "They're figuring things out right now."

