The public recently saw the former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos hanging out with Lauren Sanchez during their St. Barts, Caribbean getaway, where he proudly showed off his body transformation.

TMZ has called the billionaire "showing off his impressive bod" during their yacht trip. And while spending his time relaxing with his girlfriend, netizens have reacted with his photos going viral online, appreciating his transformation.

But aside from that, many have speculated that Bezos got his body with the help of human growth hormones, or HGH, per source.

Bezos' Secret

Yet, an informant exclusively revealed that the entrepreneur is going through a strict diet. Aside from that, he also joined his diet with an exercise regimen for the past months. And this debunks the allegation telling that the HGH claim "is 100% false," according to a pal with direct knowledge.

They also insisted that Bezos has only relied on himself and none from artificial enhancements at all. A recent article from Page Six says Bezos' trainer is Wesley Okerson, who was also in St. Barts with the "Altos Labs" founder, probably someone who has kept him pumped up while on a trip.

Her girlfriend, Sanchez, even showed her appreciation to Bezos' body by posting a photo from their Caribbean getaway, captioning "Good job Wes!"

Caribbean PDAs

TMZ also covered that their holiday has been filled with public displays of affection while they are in the Caribbean. Particularly in St. Barts, it is known for where the wealthy people stay and "show off their yachts, competing for bragging rights," per source. They even emphasized that the larger the boat you have, "the bigger the boast."

As told in the article, the couple has been staying in the area for more than a week. And throughout their stay, they have been showing a lot of affection while they hiked, lounged, and what else "super-rich people do" while on vacation.

The commercial astronaut's photos with his longtime girlfriend even reached social media, making people shocked that he was going viral.

One tweeted, "Nothing against Jeff Bezos. He can absolutely do whatever he wants. But thank you @elonmusk for choosing the harder path for ensuring humanity's future," while attaching a photo of the Amazon titan on top of a surfboard.

This was also followed by one user who said, "Jeff Bezos went from "where my hug at?" to "don't text me when I'm at the gym," referencing his body transformation.

