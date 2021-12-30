Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been forthcoming with his intentions on not returning to the Fast and Furious franchise, even with Vin Diesel's halfhearted Instagram attempt to sway him to come back to play Hobbs.

Back in November, Diesel posted this statement on Instagram,

The world awaits the finale of 'Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!

Johnson politely declined the invitation, and in a recent interview with CNN, he further elaborated on his decision,

I told [Diesel] directly that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.

Always the class act, Johnson solidified his statement with a positive sentiment for is former co-stars,

My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the 'Fast' universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience... I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.

Later in the interview, Johnson was asked about a possible run for President in 2024. He replied,

Well, I think that poll of almost half of Americans being in favor of me running for president is so humbling. It sits me down and I don't know any other way to describe it. To have a little ability to potentially galvanize our country is humbling, very humbling. Might be the Teremana talking here but I still don't know a damn thing about being a politician. I don't know if I have that politician gene in my DNA. Leader? Yes. Patriot? All day long. Politician? No. I feel the best position I can be in right now is to be a trusted, nonjudgmental place for people; regardless of what side of the street you live on, what color you are, what you do for a living, how you choose to live your life, what your bank account says, whether you drive a car or take the bus. I don't care. None of that matters to me. Just work hard, take care of your family, be good to people, be kind to people, be straight up, honor your word and always [have] some fun along the way. And don't be an a**hole. Like I said, I don't think I'd make a good politician.

But let's not worry about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. With DC's Black Adam and a slew of other projects coming down the pike, he is doing just fine.