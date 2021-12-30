"Don't Look Up," the most recent Netflix film, has dominated social media recently.

The star-studded movie was released on the platform during the holidays and is still causing a stir over a week later.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, and others are among the cast members.

However, while the actor list appears to be a fan favorite, something is said to be going on behind the scenes, particularly with Jonah Hill.

Is Jonah Hill A Diva?

Since becoming renowned in Hollywood, Jonah Hill has been branded a diva for allegedly having such a large head.

According to a new article from Star magazine, the comedian is pretending to be humble because people relate to that sort of conduct more.

When they do, though, Jonah is said to grow arrogant.

"Now that he's starting to receive more power, it's going straight to his head," one source told the site. He's turned into a full diva, appearing with a massive entourage and directing everyone."

They went on to suggest that because no one wants to call him out, he may not know his behavior has changed.

"It's very terrible because Jonah is actually a pretty good person," the insider continued.

The Truth About Jonah Hill Being A Diva

There is no evidence that Jonah Hill has changed or become a diva after becoming a Hollywood star.

There was no warning before, and there is no warning today. In fact, he previously admitted in an interview that he struggled as a child because others thought he was unsightly and obese.

He explained his self-doubt to Ellen DeGeneres in 2018, saying, "I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive. And it's only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, 'Mid90s', that I've started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head."

Why Jennifer Lawrence Had Difficulties Working With Jonah Hill

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that working with the comedian has been "really, really hard."

Thankfully, there is no bad blood between them despite facing difficulty.

The problem is said to be Jonah's improv skills, with the actress explaining to Vanity Fair, "It was really, really hard filming with Jonah, and just not ruining take after take, laughing."

Jennifer went on to say, "We one time dedicated an entire day to him just improv-ing insults at me. It was amazing."



