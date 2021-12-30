With the rest of us are hunkering down and preparing to have a quiet New Year's due to the rapid rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Lori Harvey blew us all away with with a stunning Instagram post earlier today. The socialite and soon-to-be business mogul was pictured in a chartreuse, lingerie-like getup reportedly inspired by Disney's Tinkerbell.

Captioning her post with a simple, "Tinkerbell ," Harvey demonstrates her effortless chic elegance and grace in an outfit that managed to show off her toned physique without revealing a lot. While the bright 'fit was short and featured cut-outs under her breasts, Harvey kept things classy with a matching blazer, strappy heels, and chain-link purse.

With such a head-turning look, it's no surprise that her beau, superstar actor Michael B. Jordan, couldn't help but comment on Harvey's post. The actor, who most recently appeared in the Denzel Washington-directed A Journal for Jordan, left an endearing comment full of fire emojis, calling Harvey his "babygirl."

This supportive comment is the latest in the lineup of public professions of affection that Jordan has given concerning his love for Harvey. Notoriously private about his personal life, this ongoing celebration of his relationship with Harvey has been an eye-opening change for the actor, and shows how love and life can influence art.

A Journal for Jordan (which, incedentially, was good enough to make Enstarz' Top Movies Of 2021 List) was released on December 25, 2021.

