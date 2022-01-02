Max Julien, star of "The Mack," has died. He was 88.

Julien's family did not have the best first day of the year after the patriarch died on his supposed 88th birthday. Multiple news outlets received a statement from Julien's wife, Arabella Chavers Julien, confirming that the star died early Saturday morning.

She did not reveal his cause of death, but The Hollywood Reporter publicized that the actor passed away while he was admitted at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California. It seemingly suggested that he died due to health issues he had been enduring.

"During Julien's decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare 'man among men,'" his public relations team shared in a statement to a news site.

Max Julien's Legacy: Colleagues, Fans Pay Tribute to Late Actor

Following his death, people who once worked with him and supported him remembered his works in the industry.

Comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker shared a tribute on Instagram and recalled the first time he met him.

"I met Max back in 1996. He was a great human being, and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic...R.I.P," he said.

A fan wrote, "My whole shit was inspired by Max Julien aka The Mack ..Legend THX."

"I saw "The Mack" when I was only 11 years old and I swore, to never be a simp for a ho... RIP Max Julien aKa Goldie Mack," another added.

Julien began his career through an off-Broadway theater before landing on more cinematic credits list including "Psych-Out," "Getting Straight," and "Cleopatra Jones." In the years thereafter, he made several guest appearances on the television series "One on One" and "The Mod Squad."

He then scored his breakthrough in the standout flick "Uptight," where he played the role of Johnny Wells. He earned criticisms as his character was reportedly a militant, but he also stood up and defended his role.

"I didn't mind being called a militant, because I am a militant," Julien later said in a 1981 BET interview. "The man also loved his mother, he loved his friends, he had human levels. But they never relate to that."

After years of his career, he found the most fortune in "The Mack" when he played Goldie's role.

