Queen Elizabeth II's abdication has been a hot topic in the past years, but Prince Charles' household seemingly became the only one that got into Her Majesty's nerves.

When she became the Queen, Her Majesty reportedly told her cousin Margaret Rhodes she would not abdicate unless she suffered from Alzheimer's or stroke. Indeed, amid her health issues, she continues to serve the monarchy and do her jobs as the Queen.

Still, most royal fans want her to rest now and allow Prince Charles to succeed the throne. Unfortunately, she still does not have any plans on stepping down, and even a single mistake made by Prince Charles' household enraged her.

In 1998, her son's household reportedly made her furious for allegedly promoting the thought of her abdication. Royal author Robert Jobson also included the event in his book "William's Princess." According to the expert, the moment threw Prince Charles' reputation in total despair.

"In November 1998, a person never identified was responsible for a spectacularly misguided attempt to burnish Charles' reputation and enforce his position as heir to the throne. [It] led instead to the Queen's ire, necessitating an embarrassing climbdown on the part of her eldest son," Jobson said.



It turned out that Queen Elizabeth II read that a St. James' Palace aide suggested Prince Charles would be "privately" delighted once his mother abdicates.

Jobson added that the source from the household was Prince Charles' supporter, who spoke in the duke's best interest. Unfortunately, it was an act of treachery against the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II Confronted Prince Charles

After learning how Prince Charles would be grateful over her abdication, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly called him while he was on an official visit to Bulgaria.

"He knew nothing about it but agreed with his mother that a joint statement should be issued in which Charles would stress his 'abiding admiration and affection for the Queen,'" Jobson said. "Prince Charles insisted that if any of his staff had been guilty, heads would roll."

Buckingham Palace even launched an investigation into the matter, with Prince Charles' secretary reportedly showing "ashen face" after receiving the call.

After the event, a statement was released dismissing that the Prince of Wales wants his mother to abdicate.

